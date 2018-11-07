Wolff Returns to Farming After Congressional Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. -- After the new 9th Congressional district was called for Denny Wolff's opponent, Republican Dan Meuser, Wolff thanked his supporters and his staff inside the Saint Clair Fish and Game event hall in Schuylkill County.

Wolff, a Democrat, was born in Bloomsburg. He is a fifth-generation dairy farmer and started his operation with a few dozen rental cows in 1970.

He was named Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture during the Rendell administration and served in the role from 2004 through 2009.

Wolff won a three-person Democratic primary in May with 40.6 percent of the vote.

While Wolff says going to Congress was something he wanted to do, he's happy to return to the dairy farm life he and his family have in Columbia County.

"It's getting back to the farm and kind of catching up on everything that I've been ignoring for the last six months. Lots of things to do, it's a great time of year, and of course, deer season is right around the corner, so I have a lot of things to look forward to," Wolff said. "I have a wonderful family and a wonderful wife, so I'm looking forward to getting back to some type of normalcy."

Wolff says it's been six months since he's had a hand in the work at the farm. He's thankful he has it now that the vote didn't go his way.