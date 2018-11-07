× Vietnam Vet Builds Memorial in Union County

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Union County is paying tribute to veterans in his own way.

Driving by Skip Weidensaul’s house on Grand Valley Road near Mifflinburg it’s hard to miss the veterans memorial in his front yard. There are flags, a plaque, and decorated stones in his front yard. It’s a memorial dedicated to Vietnam veterans.

“I had to do a tribute to the men and women that lost their lives in Vietnam,” Weidensaul said.

Weidensaul served as a U.S. Marine in the war in Vietnam.

“I’m still healing, not only from the war but from the way we came home.”

The idea for the memorial came to him last year so he sat down and started drawing. A local landscaper brought his vision to life. Skip’s granddaughter and her fiancé helped.

“My granddaughter’s in the National Guard and she knows what it means,” Skip said.

“It’s his vision and I think he’s very satisfied with the way it turned out,” Beverly Weidensaul added.

Work on the memorial started over the summer and finished last month. Skip says building this has been a healing process for him and he hopes it can do the same for others.

“I hope a lot of veterans come and maybe get a little healing out of it. It helps me. It helps me and I’m hoping it will help them,” said Skip.

“It’s a healing process for him after 50 years and I think it will be, maybe, for a lot of other veterans, too, that weren’t welcomed back the way they should have been and the ones who didn’t come back. This is a tribute to them,” Beverly said.

Weidensaul invites anyone to come and look at it and hopes that it can also help other veterans with their healing.