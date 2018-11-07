× Tire Warehouse Opens in the Poconos

BLAKESLEE — Thousands of tires fill a new warehouse in Blakeslee.

American Tire Distributors, a North Carolina based company, held its grand opening at New Ventures Park on Commerical Boulevard.

Chris Apple is an employee.

“I think it’s great. I think, when there’s more than a million tires in here, it’s going to look really cool. I am really excited for it,” said Apple.

Warehouse construction started back in January.

The business will employ 70 full-time workers and will receive and ship out almost three million tires a year.

“Before this, I didn’t even have experience with forklifts. This is really good training here,” said Apple.

Not only did the warehouse create 70 jobs, but managers believe those employees will also be spending their money at different businesses around the warehouse.

“This is really a multifaceted economic development approach that brings a quality of life that touches on so many different areas,” said John Jablowski, Tobyhanna Township Manager.

Jablowski, says this business is just one of many planned for this area.

“Not only are we creating jobs, jobs and more jobs but we are creating a quality of life that is bringing those jobs here to the region,” said Jablowski.