× Scranton Man Killed in Turnpike Crash in Carbon County

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — A driver from Scranton was killed in a crash on the turnpike in Carbon County.

Police say Joseph Persico of Shavertown crossed into oncoming traffic near Parryville late Tuesday night and hit a car head-on.

Persico was hurt and the other driver, a 50-year-old man from Scranton, died.

Authorities haven’t released his name yet.