Scholarship Started in Memory of Young Man Killed in Crash

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A young woman in Schuylkill County is turning tragedy into charity.

A fundraiser was set up at Roma Pizza in Pottsville Wednesday night by an employee who lost her cousin in a deadly crash last month.

Jayden Klemas, 19, was killed on October 20 when his vehicle was hit head on after another vehicle crossed the center line on Route 209 in Reilly Township.

Money from this event will go to a scholarship in his name for a Pine Grove Area graduate heading to Penn State Schuylkill Haven where Klemas attended.

Part of the proceeds from food sales at the restaurant will also go to the scholarship.