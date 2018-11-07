Rearranging the Furniture May Have Saved Woman’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Rearranging the bedroom furniture may have saved the life of a woman in Lackawanna County.

Police in Taylor say Charles Simonson, 63, fired a round exactly where his wife would've been sleeping if she had not moved the furniture in the bedroom.

Police say Simonson went into the home of his estranged wife on West Taylor Street last week. He went to her bedroom, fired his gun, and told his wife to die.

Police say Simonson moved out of the house after he and his wife separated in August. Sometime after that, his wife rearranged the bedroom furniture.

Investigators say Simonson fired the shot where he thought the bed was, so he did not hit his wife.

Simonson faces several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is locked up in Lackawanna County jail on $850,000 bail.