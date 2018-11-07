Pop-up Event to Pre-verify for REAL ID Coming to Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- If you don't have a passport in the fall of 2020, you'll need a REAL ID to take a domestic flight or to get into certain federal facilities.

There's an event planned in Luzerne County Thursday to help you through the process of getting one.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is hosting what's known as a REAL ID Pop-up. The event will let Pennsylvanians pre-verify for REAL ID without going to the PennDOT driver's license center.

"You do not want to be the last one out, so if you don't have a passport or have a government-issued ID, you need to get the REAL ID if you want to fly in the US," said Lyndsey Czyzyk, AAA.

Thursday's REAL ID Pop-up event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you plan to go, officials ask you bring the following documents with you:

Proof of identity, such as an original or certified copy of a birth certificate with raised seal, a valid U.S. passport, or a passport card

Original Social Security card (cannot be laminated or sealed in plastic)

Two documents to prove Pennsylvania residency (examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or photo ID card, a bank statement or utility bill with your name and address from the last 90 days, or a W-2 form)

Proof of any legal name changes, such as a marriage certificate or court order issued by county family court

REAL IDs will be available in March 2019.