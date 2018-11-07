Police, Students Involved in Fight After School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Dozens of students and police were caught up in a fight in Scranton Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it started out as a fight involving a handful of Scranton High School students on Olive Street, but it grew into something much bigger.

Cell phone video shows the fight spilled onto the street and stopped traffic on Olive Street in Scranton around 3 p.m. just as students from Scranton High School were dismissed for the day.

Police say three officers were called to stop a fight involving a small group of students, but once officers told the kids to go home, students started kicking the officers.

Police say more students joined the fray and the group swelled to 60 or 70 kids.

A witness tried to help break up the fight.

More police arrived, and things quieted down.

Scranton police say no one was seriously hurt.

Police say no one needed to be taken to the hospital, but at least three people were taken into custody after the fight.