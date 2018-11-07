Meeting About Culm Bank Removal in Swoyersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. -- A large culm bank that has been in Luzerne County for decades is the focus of a public meeting in Swoyersville.

The mountain of coal waste off Main Street will soon come down.

Officials say part of the site will be revegetated and given to the borough of Swoyersville for use as a recreational area.

The Department of Environmental Protection is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Swoyersville Hose Company No. 2 to discuss the removal project and answer any questions residents may have.