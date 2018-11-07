Dunmore on Susquehanna preview

Posted 6:37 pm, November 7, 2018, by

Dunmore dealt Susquehanna a crushing loss earlier this season.  But, the Sabers defeated Riverside 35-26 two weeks ago, and again 34-0 last week.  So, now the Sabers have the Bucks attention.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s