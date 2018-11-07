× Death of Baby Possible Case of Homicide

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The death of a one-day-old baby over the weekend is now being investigated as a possible case of a homicide.

That baby was found dead over the weekend in Luzerne County.

A search warrant from state police tells the horrifying story of what happened to the newborn.

On Saturday, state police were contacted by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a mother showed signs of recently giving birth.

Investigators say earlier, Andrea Litter gave birth to a baby at a home on Route 239 in Union Township. Litter told troopers while the child was still alive, crying, and breathing, she placed the baby in grocery bags and a clear garbage bag.

Litter then put those bags still containing the one-day-old child near a burn pit and then left.

The mother was later found in Wilkes-Barre.

Paperwork shows the homeowners had no idea Litter was pregnant.

Investigators have not said if charges will be filed, but according to the search warrant, this case is being investigated as a possible homicide.