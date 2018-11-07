× Businesses, Residents Concerned about Route 502 Bridge Work

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT’s routine check of a bridge in Lackawanna County found it wasn’t safe for drivers.

The emergency repairs will complicate travel in the Spring Brook Township area for a few weeks.

The “road closed” signs went up quickly on Route 502 near Moosic. PennDOT inspectors found some problems under the road during a recent bridge inspection.

Too much of the bridge has worn away and PennDOT feared it wasn’t safe for drivers. So, this part of Route 502 will stay closed until repairs can be made. Officials say that’s at least a few weeks.

The chef at the High Bridge House on Route 502 hopes those repairs go quickly.

“Yeah, we haven’t heard anything and we were kind of busy last night. So hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much,” Jeff Jason said.

PennDOT hasn’t finalized an official detour yet but it will likely take drivers several miles out of the way.

Most people who live around here will know a shorter detour — Aston Mountain Road. The problem is that trucks can’t drive on that road.

Naro Trucking in nearby Covington Township uses Route 502 for local runs. Dispatchers had to spread to word of the closure Tuesday afternoon.

“Through dispatch, or we put out a memo right away, it might be through an email, we have phone service to all of our drivers who are going to be in the area,” said Ken Evener, Naro Enterprises.

Naro’s safety director says the company set its own detour around the closure, pushing trucks onto the interstate instead.

“(We) try to stay away from the local municipalities because of the weight of our trucks and the fact that the roads are not usually wide enough to make turns safely,” Evener said.

PennDOT officials say since the bridge only needs repairs, not replacement, and Route 502 should reopen in a few weeks.