TAYLOR, Pa. -- Voting was delayed for a time at one precinct in Lackawanna County.

Voting in Taylor's fifth ward didn't start until about 7:30 a.m.

A judge of election tells Newswatch 16 the wrong piece of voting equipment was mistakenly delivered to the polling place at the Taylor Community Center.

Voting started after the right gear was installed, and it's now voting business as usual in Taylor.