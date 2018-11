Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two more stores damaged by a tornado in Luzerne County are set to reopen this month.

T.J. Maxx in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township is holding a grand reopening November 18.

Dicks Sporting Goods will open the following day.

Both stores were among two dozen damaged or destroyed by an EF-2 tornado back in June.