STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Two people are in custody in connection with bomb threats being called in to the Monroe County Courthouse.

Jesus Castrodad and Colleen Kasdaglis, both of Scotrun, are charged with making bogus bomb threats against the courthouse.

Investigators believe they are the ones who made the calls from July to November, leading to nearly a dozen evacuations.

They were picked up near Mount Pocono after Tuesday morning’s threat.

Bail has been set at $1 million each.