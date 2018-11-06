UPDATE: Threat Closes Monroe County Courthouse for Third Day
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Another threat has been made to the Monroe County Courthouse.
Officials say a bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning forcing the building to close once again.
The courthouse was evacuated.
County officials expect to reopen at 11:30 a.m., according to the county website.
The administration building used for voting is open and voting is unaffected.
The courthouse was closed Monday and last Friday due to a threat.
This is the now the 10th threat made against the courthouse.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
40.986930 -75.194810
1 Comment
lickerblisters
What the heck? (face palm)