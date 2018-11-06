× UPDATE: Threat Closes Monroe County Courthouse for Third Day

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Another threat has been made to the Monroe County Courthouse.

Officials say a bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning forcing the building to close once again.

The courthouse was evacuated.

County officials expect to reopen at 11:30 a.m., according to the county website.

The administration building used for voting is open and voting is unaffected.

The courthouse was closed Monday and last Friday due to a threat.

This is the now the 10th threat made against the courthouse.

The Monroe County Courthouse is closed for the third day in a row due to a bomb threat. HOWEVER, the Administration Building next door, which is a polling location, is still OPEN. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/kHm1jnZ1ut — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 6, 2018

This is a developing story, check back for updates.