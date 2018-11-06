UPDATE: Threat Closes Monroe County Courthouse for Third Day

Posted 9:42 am, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08AM, November 6, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Another threat has been made to the Monroe County Courthouse.

Officials say a bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning forcing the building to close once again.

The courthouse was evacuated.

County officials expect to reopen at 11:30 a.m., according to the county website.

The administration building used for voting is open and voting is unaffected.

The courthouse was closed Monday and last Friday due to a threat.

This is the now the 10th threat made against the courthouse.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment