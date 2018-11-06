× Students at Wilkes University Turn Out to Vote

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students at Wilkes University turned out to vote for the 2018 midterm elections.

“I voted this morning,” student Katrina Organ said. “I was the 10th voter at like 10 after 7:00 a.m. So, it was great.”

Research said that voters between the ages of 18 and 29 make up a significant portion of the voting population, but, historically, younger voters do not tend to vote.

“(My friends) told me that they think it’s a waste of time,” student Matthew Howard said. “I, obviously, don’t agree.”

Newswatch 16 spoke to many students on campus who did vote.

“I’m doing my part to help clean up to try and help clean up this country and I can only really do that by voting,” Howard said.

Many of the students we spoke with said registration drives held on campus over the last several months helped convince them to get out and vote

“I actually picked up a form on campus because I had recently moved from NY,” Organ said. “So, I had to register in PA.”

Student Joseph Birden is originally from North Carolina. He made sure to register here in Luzerne County for this election.

“Mainly because it’s our civic duty,” Birden said. “Not a lot of us are doing it, so I think if more of us start to do it, it would be a better outcome.”

