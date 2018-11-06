× Serving Up Help for Fellow Church with Election Day Lunch

JESSUP TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Folks filled up on food on this Election Day in Susquehanna County while helping their neighbors hit by flooding.

A packed parking lot at the Fairdale United Methodist Church near Montrose is a good indication there’s some good cooking inside.

This is the annual Election Day lunch at the church just down the road from the Jessup Township polling place. And folks here seem to enjoy not just the food, but the tradition, too.

“It’s good, get out and vote, come here have dinner and free your afternoon,” said church member David Hibbard.

With roughly 100 folks through the door at $10 a head, this year’s lunch does more than satisfy voters’ appetites. The money goes to help another church near and dear to this congregation.

“This meal is going to raise funds for our sister church, East Rush, which had water damage during the flood. (It) came in through the foundation and ruined the wood that was on the floor,” said Fairdale United Methodist Church Pastor Nathan Weaver.

The flooding at East Rush United Methodist Church, the sister church to Fairdale, was damaged by flooding back in August. The basement floor had to be ripped up and replaced. Now, a lot of that money raised at the Election Day lunch will go to help this church and its congregation.

“Anything we get extra will help. It’s hard to run a church but we enjoy it,” said church member Lynn Stockholm.

“The insurance did pick up a lot of it, but to help out our sister church is a wonderful thing as well,” the pastor added.

Each meal and each volunteer is a vote to help brothers and sisters in faith.

“It’s all community,” said Hibbard.