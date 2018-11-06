Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Problems in Lackawanna County

Posted 7:11 pm, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:24PM, November 6, 2018

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Traffic on Interstate 81 northbound was backed up for miles on Tuesday after two separate crashes occurred only a few miles apart.

Police say the first backup happened around 4 p.m. near the Moosic exit after a van and tractor trailer collided.

Another crash was called in around 6 p.m. just a few miles north in Scranton.

No word on any injuries in either crash.

Traffic is moving slowly at this hour in Lackawanna County.

