Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Problems in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Traffic on Interstate 81 northbound was backed up for miles on Tuesday after two separate crashes occurred only a few miles apart.
Police say the first backup happened around 4 p.m. near the Moosic exit after a van and tractor trailer collided.
Another crash was called in around 6 p.m. just a few miles north in Scranton.
No word on any injuries in either crash.
Traffic is moving slowly at this hour in Lackawanna County.
lickerblisters
The rain again? LOL! Pathetic drivers!