GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Schuylkill County.

Police say Curt Marquardt and Robert McClintock were arguing on Vine Street in Girardville last Friday.

McClintock pulled out a bayonet and cut the other man.

The victim is expected to be okay.

McClintock faces assault charges here in Schuylkill County.