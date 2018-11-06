Man Charged with Stealing from Schuylkill County Little League

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County say the treasurer of the Minersville Little League has stolen more than $50,000 from the organization.

According to officials, Robert Smith, 48 of Pottsville, stole the money over a three-year period.

Smith allegedly did not deposit funds to the proper account and also used credit cards for fraudulent transactions.

Smith has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property in Schuylkill County.

