Large Turnout of Voters in Parts of Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Election Officials in Lycoming County say the number of voters who have come out to the polls has already surpassed numbers from the midterm election in 2014.

In Williamsport, it’s not just the races that are bringing people out to vote.

Long before Election Day, before they reached the polls, voters Newswatch 16 met in Williamsport say they researched candidates so they would be ready to cast their votes.

“It could really change our trajectory, so I think it’s really incredibly important that we educate ourselves. We do our research. We don’t just take the mainstream media’s word,” said Taquila Lee.

In Lycoming County, election officials expect the races for state Senate and governor will draw at least 40,000 voters to the polls. That would mean a voter turnout of more than 50 percent.

“And then there’s the local city charter issue as well, so how the city is going to be run. I want to make sure I vote for that,” Cullen Chandler said.

In Williamsport, two questions on the ballot are also drawing voters’ attention. The questions ask voters in Williamsport to decide if the city should hire a manager and what the mayor’s role in the process would be.

“I’m not for it. I received this little pamphlet in the mail. I’m glad this got sent out. It goes to show all of the extra money that I guess will go into the city’s payroll if things change,” Lee said.

“If you have a good mayor, then a strong mayor format is positive. If you have a mayor who is less naturally suited to make these kinds of decisions, so, on the whole, it might be, I don’t know, ’cause you can’t go back. It might be for the best to have a city manager to have a person whose full-time job is running the affairs of the city,” Cullen said.

