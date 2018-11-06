Election Day 2018: A Look Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Interest is running very high in this mid-term election. There are some exciting races, from the top of the ballot to the bottom.

Right now, here is a look at the top.

Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is running for a second term. His platform includes cutting waste and restoring funding to education. Wolf also says Pennsylvania's economy has improved, including more jobs, during his first term in Harrisburg.

Wolf is opposed by Republican Scott Wagner. The former state senator from York County is an executive with a waste hauling company. Wagner says he will take out the trash in Harrisburg and reform state government.

In another statewide race, Democrat Bob Casey from Scranton is going after his third term in Washington. Casey says he's the man who fights for American workers and stands up for small business.

Casey is opposed by Republican Representative Lou Barletta from Hazleton. The former Hazleton mayor has been in the house since 2011, and he's giving up that seat to make his Senate run. Barletta was an early supporter of Donald Trump, and that support hasn't wavered.

After the primary in the spring, Barletta said his candidacy could be seen as a referendum on the first two years of the trump administration.

In addition to those races, all 18 U.S. representatives are on the ballot on Tuesday. It's the first election with those newly redrawn district boundaries.

The court ruled the old map was drawn by Republicans to benefit Republicans.

Matt Cartwright, a Democrat who lives in Moosic, is out to keep the seat he first captured in 2012.

Republican John Chrin is trying to keep Cartwright from returning to Washington. He is an executive with an investment advisory firm, founded by his wife.

One of the nastier races is in the ninth district. Two veterans of state government. The democrat, Denny Wolff, was the Secretary of Agriculture under Governor Ed Rendell.

The Republican, Dan Meuser, was Secretary of Revenue under Governor Tom Corbett. The new ninth district covers parts of Luzerne, Carbon, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Schuylkill Counties.