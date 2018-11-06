Delaware Valley Coach on Penn State football

Delaware Valley HS football coach Keith Olsommer, started at Tight End for the Penn State football team that won the Rose Bowl in the mid 1990's and finished second in the country. Olsommer says maybe it is time to tamp down expectations for a young team that lost a lot of talent to the NFL last season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

