Chrin Concedes Race in US House 8th District

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Republican candidate for the US House, John Chrin, lost in his bid to unseat Rep. Matt Cartwright in Pennsylvania's newly-formed 8th District.

A big crowd of supporters gathered at Skytop Lodge in the Poconos. Chrin addressed the crowd around 10:30 p.m. after conceding the race to Cartwright. He said this time around, the numbers were not in his favor.

"I look back and don't regret anything that we did in terms of how we ran the campaign. It was focused on issues, and this was not our night in this election," Chrin said.

Chrin spoke to reporters and said he was proud that this was the first election in which his daughter could vote, and she voted for her dad.

Chrin grew up in the Lehigh Valley. He is a former managing director at JPMorgan Chase in New York City. He partners with his wife in Circle Wealth Management, a financial planning company in Summit, New Jersey.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a rally for Chrin last month.

Chrin said that while this was his first time running for office, it will not be the last.