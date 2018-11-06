Casey, Barletta Cast Votes as Battle for Senate Seat Comes to Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Four-term Republican Congressman Lou Barletta has set his sights on the U.S. Senate.

In his hometown of Hazleton, where he was once mayor, supporters cheered him on outside a polling place Tuesday morning.

Inside, Barletta cast his vote and said he feels great about the race.

In Scranton's Hill section, incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Bob Casey voted.

Poll workers there described turnout as excellent.

The son of a two term-governor, Casey is looking to win his third term in the Senate.

Voters turned out despite rain and wind, many focused on the battle between Barletta, a staunch supporter of President Trump, and Casey who once called for Trump to resign over sexual harassment and assault claims.

"This is the election of the generation because this is really going to prove how President Trump is going to do,” said Ann Marie Kaschak of Hazleton.

"I think everyone should take part in an election, it's one of your basic rights to complain afterwards if your candidate loses or wins you can say at least I know who I voted for,” said Bob Jamelli of Hazleton.

