Bridge in Luzerne County Closed for Repairs

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Luzerne County is closed for emergency repairs.

That bridge is along Route 502 just east of Aston Mountain Road in Pittston Township.

PennDOT says a recent inspection found the bridge was wearing away underneath.

A stretch of Route 502 between Moosic and Spring Brook Township is expected to remain closed for a few weeks

During that time, a detour will be set up.