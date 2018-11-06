Bomb Threats at Two Buildings in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two bomb threats were called into two buildings Tuesday morning in Scranton.

City officials say one of the two threats was at the former Globe store.

County sheriff cars were outside of the old Globe store on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton after a bomb threat was made through the county 911 center.

Lackawanna County officials say the building, now the Lackawanna County Government Center, which is still under construction, had to be evacuated.

Another threat was called into the Lenehan and Dempsey building on North Washington Avenue.

"They're just still in the middle of construction. We're wrapping certain floors up, finishing them off, so, you know, I don't get the correlation," said county director of community relations Jim Rodway.

Construction workers have been allowed to go back inside.

Police say this is still under investigation.