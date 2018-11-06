× Bob Casey Wins Third Term in US Senate

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sen. Bob Casey has declared victory in his bid for a third term in the US Senate, defeating Republican challenger Lou Barletta.

Casey greeted a crowd of supporters at the Scranton Cultural Center Tuesday night.

He began his victory speech by describing a very gracious phone call he received from Barletta.

As Sen. Bob Casey declared victory against Republican challenger Lou Barletta, he described the gracious phone call he received from Barletta. #ElectionDay #YourVoiceYourVote pic.twitter.com/8xNAHa11EP — WNEP (@WNEP) November 7, 2018

Casey said most Americans want Congress to come together and get things done.

He says one of the issues that will be a part of that is a proposed bill to rebuild the country’s infrastructure including aging roads and bridges.

Casey, the two-term senator from Scranton, also served as Pennsylvania Auditor General and Treasurer. He is the son of Bob Casey Sr., who served as governor of Pennsylvania from 1987 to 1995.

Casey defeated GOP incumbent Sen. Rick Santorum in 2006 and was re-elected in 2012, defeating Republican Tom Smith.