This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Fall Turkey Hunt & Week 2 of the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you on a fall turkey hunt and show you a delicious and easy way to cook up your turkey this year. Plus, it's the second week of our Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest, get the clues you need to win a Kioti K9 2400 UTV from Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.