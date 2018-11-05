× Republican Candidates Stump in Democratic-heavy Lackawanna County on Election Eve

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Polls in Pennsylvania open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. In Lackawanna County on the eve of Election Day, several candidates were out stumping for those last-minute voters.

Republicans were putting on a strong front in a county with more registered Democrats. Before a packed room at Arcaro and Genell’s restaurant in Old Forge, supporters of Republican Senate candidate Lou Barletta rallied.

“We’ll see you tomorrow night when we have the upset of the country right here in Pennsylvania. Thank you and God bless you!” said Barletta from a podium with his family by his side.

Barletta and fellow Republican candidate John Chrin, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, held this campaign event to get voters fired up to head to the polls.

“Whether we want to keep going with one of the best economies that we can remember, whether we want to continue fighting the problems of illegal immigration and security our borders,” said Barletta.

Barletta is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Bob Casey for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Chrin is looking to take U.S. Congressman Matt Cartwright’s place in the newly drawn 8th District.

Cartwright was also out stumping for votes just down the street from Barletta and Chrin’s event.

“I want to continue to fight for social security and Medicare and protect people who have preexisting conditions from being knocked off their health insurance,” said Cartwright.

Another Republican candidate looking to beat a Democratic incumbent is Scott Wagner, who stopped by Chick’s Diner in Scranton.

He’s hoping to take the governor’s office from Tom Wolf.

“I’m going to eliminate school taxes on your home, and I’m dead serious,” said Wagner. “And people need, especially up here, as I go around Lackawanna and Luzerne, people need relief.”

Regardless of what party line they fell into, both the candidates and voters say this midterm election is an extremely important one.

“It’s probably the most important election we’ve had in the last 20 years,” said Republican voter Dave Koehler from Clarks Summit. “We want to support Trump, and we want him to continue his agenda.”

“I trust in the Pennsylvanian people to go through and figure out who’s the best candidate. This has been an issues-based election,” said Chrin.

Governor Wolf’s office said the governor was campaigning in Philadelphia Monday.

We did not hear back from Senator Casey’s office, but we were told earlier that the senator plans to be in Scranton to vote Tuesday morning.