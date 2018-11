Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A priest from Pottsville who was charged with groping a teenage girl will likely stand trial in the Lehigh Valley.

Rev. Kevin Lonergan waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday morning, The Morning Call reports.

Lonergan lives in Pottsville but serves in the Diocese of Allentown.

He was arrested back in August after authorities say he sent nude photos of himself to a 17 year old girl.