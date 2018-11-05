× People in the Poconos Weigh In on Time Change

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It’s that time of year again when we fall back to Eastern Standard Time.

The time change took place over the weekend and the extra hour was welcomed by Joe Attore from Pocono Summit.

“You get a little extra sleep, but it doesn’t really phase me either way, to be honest, but if I had a choice, I’d go back,” said Attore.

Inside A & M Watch and Clock Repair in East Stroudsburg, you’ll find clocks and watches set to all different times.

We asked people which time change they prefer, springing forward to Daylight Saving Time or falling back to Standard Time.

“I think they should just keep it the way it was. What is the change? What’s an hour? Now it’s not going to do anything for you,” said Russell VanWhy, Stroudsburg.

Others like the fact that the clocks change twice a year.

“From falling back and then going forward, I think it’s good. I think it’s fine,” said Salina Amezquita, Stroudsburg.

Some people we spoke to say with things changing all the time, they are surprised that falling back and springing forward with time is still a thing.

“I don’t like falling back. I don’t like the darkness because then I don’t like driving at night. It gets too dark out here,” said Pete Perez, Long Pond.

“You think they would just call it a day and not do it at all, but I don’t know. You grow accustomed to something and it really doesn’t impact you at all,” said Attore.

Though the time change doesn’t happen everywhere.

People who live in Hawaii and most of Arizona, keep clocks on Standard Time all year round.