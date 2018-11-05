× Getting Ready for Election Day in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The day before election day, Brian Shadduck stopped by the Lycoming County Voter Services office in Williamsport to pick up an emergency absentee ballot. He wants to make sure his vote will count,

“I’m going out of town tomorrow for work, working in West Virginia and it was a last-minute decision, so I had to come down here and get a last-minute vote,” Shadduck said.

Forrest Lehman, Director or Elections, hopes that means more votes to tally.

“In general, people just seem very tuned in this election cycle,” Lehman said.

He expects around 40,000 people to cast their votes in Lycoming County.

“I am anticipating probably 50 to 60 percent turnout. There’s been a lot of voter interest. We’ve seen a lot of interest in younger voters registering. We’ve sent out a lot of absentee ballots and got a lot back. At least two-thirds the amount in 2016,” said Lehman.

Lehman says race results could change the political climate.

“Depending on what that newly elected Congress agenda is compared to the one we have now, it could mean things stay largely the same or it could be different,” Lehman added.

“It’s really important these days to vote, obviously, for our beliefs. With everything that’s going on, I just find that it’s really important to vote for what I believe in,” Shadduck added.

The polls on Election Day are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.