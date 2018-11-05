Dogs Blessed in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a special night for some four-legged friends in Scranton.

Dog owners were invited to bring their pets to John F. Kennedy Elementary School Monday night to be blessed.

It was all part of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. The five-day celebration in the Hindu calendar includes one day devoted to dogs.

Flower garlands were placed around the dogs' necks as a way of thanking them for their friendship and loyalty.

The free event was put on by school officials and members of the Nepalese community in Scranton.