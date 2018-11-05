Couple Celebrates Halloween-Themed Wedding

LENOXVILLE, Pa. -- A couple walked down the aisle to say some spooky "I do's" in Susquehanna County.

About 200 hundred guests filled Creekside Grove for Sunday's ceremony.

Instead of dresses and suits, they were decked out in their best Halloween costumes.

There was no traditional white dress or big bows. Halloween decorations filled the place instead.

"She wanted something different cause this is her second wedding, and she had the whole white dress and her first wedding was black tie and bow tie so she wanted to do something more down to earth," explained Chris Mays, the bride's uncle.

Congratulations and best wishes to the couple starting their lives together here in Susquehanna County.

