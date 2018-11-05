× Congressional Map Changes Concern Midterm Voters

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Mid-term elections are on Tuesday.

That means hundreds of these voting machines are headed out to different polling locations throughout the county.

Selina Amezquita is a first-time voter in Pennsylvania. She just moved to Stroudsburg last year.

“Yep, me and my mom we just said it in our group text. We are ready and going tomorrow,” said Amezquita.

Back in May, voters got to see the changes made to the Congressional map for Pennsylvania.

Monroe County is split, and some residents won’t have to the same representatives in Congress next year.

For people living in District 7, which includes Stroudsburg, the Congressional race is between Democratic candidate Susan Wild and Republican Candidate Marty Nothstein, both from the Lehigh Valley.

“As long as your politicians do what they say and don’t say you’re going to do something, just to get into office,” said Russell VanWhy, Stroudsburg, District 7.

Voters we spoke to say they really don’t mind that Monroe County is split. What they really want, is for elected officials to be able to work together and get the job done.

For people who live in District 8, which includes Mount Pocono, the Congressional District is centered around Lackawanna and Luzerne County areas.

This race is between Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright and Republican candidate John Chrin.

Judy McNally says having different representatives for the Poconos doesn’t phase her.

“I’m fine. That’ what they wanted to do and that’s what they did, so,” said Judy McNally, Pocono Summit.

The polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.