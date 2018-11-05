Cause of Newborn’s Death Still Unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are still a lot of unanswered questions after the death of a 1-day-old child that left a community in shock.

The child's body was found at a home near Shickshinny over the weekend.

An autopsy was done on Monday, but the coroner says the cause of death is still not known, and more tests have to be done.

State police say the child died at a home along Route 239 in Union Township on Friday. The child was just one day old.

Police say the child's mother--whose name has not been released--was not at the home when the baby was found. The mother was at another location in Wilkes-Barre and was later taken to a hospital.

State police have not released any other information, including whether any charges will be filed.