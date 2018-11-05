× Campaign Volunteers Busy on Election Eve

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Columbia County Democratic Headquarters in Bloomsburg was a busy place. Volunteers dropped in throughout the morning. It was the hustle and bustle of Election Eve.

“I’ll be going out, hopefully, knock on some doors and get people to come out and vote tomorrow. It’s the final hours,” Chase Urban said.

Volunteers are especially interested in the race for the 9th U.S. Congressional District.

“Yes, it’s a big one,” Pam Stetler said.

Columbia County Democrat farmer Denny Wolff is up against Luzerne County Republican businessman Dan Meuser.

“We started at 9 a.m. We’ll be going until 9 p.m. We have groups of people going out canvassing. We’re in the ‘get out and vote’ phase of our canvas,” Shelley Crawford said.

“Getting ready to put more signs up. Trying to get the signs that we have available now to different places where we can get the word out,” Michael Volin said.

Over at the Republican Party Headquarters in Danville, volunteers say it’s the calm before the storm. They are getting organized for Election Day.

“We’re doing robo-calling in Montour County. We have that all set up. Our county commissioners have left a message that will be going out to about 3,000 homes in Montour County,” Stetler said.

Even though it seems like campaign signs just started popping up, volunteers tell Newswatch 16 they’ve been working on these campaigns for months.

“We have regular meetings. Everybody is assigned a job duty. No one person can do it themselves,” Volin said.

“This year we’ve been volunteering for about six months to really get this campaign going,” Crawford said.

The polls open at 7 a.m.