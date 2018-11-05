Bucks Hope to Win Title for Henzes

Posted 10:50 pm, November 5, 2018, by

The Dunmore football team hopes to win a district championship for their head coach, Jack Henzes, who has been sidelined all season due to health reasons. The Bucks play Susquehanna in the District II "AA" Championship on Friday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s