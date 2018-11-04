The No. 7 Tamaqua football team fell to Notre Dame Green Pond 40-33 in the District XI "AAA" semifinals.
Tamaqua Upset in the District XI Semifinals
-
Friendly Football Wager Between Two Local Mayors
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
Lewisburg Wins Defensive Battle Over Central Columbia In Districts
-
Teachers Worry About New School Policy Arming School Staff
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
-
Susquehanna Blanks Riverside, 34-0 in District Semifinals
-
Midd-West Wins Big At First Football Game
-
Danville Dominates Warrior Run 57-14 in District Quarterfinal
-
High School Teen in Coma After Football Injury
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
-
Heat Acclimation week for HSFB
-
Jim Thorpe football preps for Tamaqua
-
Wallenpaupack Cross Country Dieter Burckes