Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-a-Thon in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:14 pm, November 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03PM, November 4, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Bowlers turned out in Luzerne County to raise awareness for epilepsy.

The “Strike Out Epilepsy Bowl-a-Thon” was held at Chacko’s in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness of epilepsy and seizure disorders while raising money for educational programs for schools, first responders, and the public.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, one in 26 people will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.

