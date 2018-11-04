Ryan’s Run Team Finishes NYC Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Sore legs aren't stopping the smiles for WNEP's Ryan's Run team.

Members of the charity team finished the TCS New York City Marathon Sunday.

Among them were Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey, who finished in five hours, 22 minutes and photographer Corey Burns, who completed the race in six hours, 21 minutes.

The Ryan's Run team joined nearly 50,000 runners from around the world in a 26.2-mile race through New York's five boroughs.

Ryan's Run involves a team of 50 area runners. The team's been raising money to help kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

You can catch the final check presentation of this year's campaign Friday morning on Newswatch 16.