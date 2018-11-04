Pottsville Pummels Bangor 54-14 in Districts

Posted 12:52 am, November 4, 2018, by

The Pottsville football team beat Bangor 54-14 in the District XI "AAAA" quarterfinal. With the win, the Crimson Tide advance to face top-seeded Bethlehem Catholic in the semifinals.

