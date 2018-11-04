× Kioti K9 Contest 2018

WNEP’S “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” and Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg have teamed up to give away a Kioti K9 2400 UTV.

HERE ARE THE RULES:

• You can enter once a day per e-mail address.

• You must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.

• You must enter on-line.

• Entries will be accepted from Sunday, November 4, 2018 beginning at 7pm until midnight on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

HERE’S HOW TO PLAY:

Watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life and unscramble the names of k9’s both wild and domestic. You need three unscrambled names to enter.

Scrambled names will be given on:

Sunday, November 4 @ 6:30pm

Sunday, November 11 @ 6;30pm

Sunday, November 18 @ 6:30pm

To enter, simply collect three correct clues. Fill out the Kioti K9 Giveaway entry form HERE.

The winner will be announced on “Pennsylvania Outdoor Life” on Sunday, November 25th @ 6:30pm.

Complete contest rules can be found HERE and the decisions of the judges are final.

The winner is responsible for all taxes, titles and transfers.