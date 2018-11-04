× In Your Neighborhood

CCCS Holiday Gift and Craft Show

Join the Columbia County Christian School for a Holiday Gift and Craft Show, Saturday, November 10, in Columbia County. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the school in Bloomsburg. Shop for a variety of crafts from local vendors and enjoy delicious homemade food. Parking and admission are free. There will also be door prize drawings throughout the day. All proceeds benefit the educational programs at Columbia County Christian School.

Operation Christmas Child Project

The Annual Operation Christmas Child Project is underway in Wayne County. For the 25th year, New Covenant Fellowship Church in Hawley is collecting items for children in need. Join them Saturday, November 10, at 12 p.m. for a packing party at the church, where they will pack shoeboxes full of items for the kids. Donations can be made ahead of time. For more information on what they need, go to “Good Things” at wnep.com.