Good Morning PA – Compassionate Care Hospice

Posted 10:30 am, November 4, 2018, by

November is National Hospice Month. The employees at Compassionate Care Hospice in Taylor want to recognize and thank all people who work and volunteer in this field.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s