× Former Vice President Biden Campaigning for Dems in Luzerne County

YATESVILLE, Pa. — Former Vice President, and Scranton native, Joe Biden is expected in our area Sunday. His visit is a final effort to stir up votes for Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Biden is coming to Pittston Area High School to campaign for Democratic incumbents Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright.

The event is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Supporters started arriving Sunday afternoon, hours before the doors open for the campaign event.

Biden is originally from Scranton, so he’s no stranger to the area. In a sense, he’s “coming home” after campaigning all over the country for Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

On Thursday in Michigan, he spoke at a rally while battling laryngitis, so people are interested in what they can expect from him here. They hope the former vice president will add to the excitement in the leadup to a hotly contested midterm election that has national implications.

That’s why those voters chose to come out here today.

“I just think that it’s a good idea to come together as a group, as Democrats, to come together and just work really hard and get the excitement going. There’s a rally going on today, and this is kind of like a grand finale seeing former Vice President Biden,” said Carlee Capece of Shickshinny.

“They have a lot of spirit, and I think he’s able to generate a lot of enthusiasm in Luzerne County, and I think that’s so important,” said Denise Parashac of Plains Township.

This is the final stop for Senator Casey and Congressman Cartwright on their bus tour today. They will be coming from their last stop in Allentown.