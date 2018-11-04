We'll join field staff member Dale Butler on Sunrise Farm Rod & Gun Club property for an early muzzleloader hunt. Plus, we'll give you the first clue in the Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest.
Early Muzzleloader Hunt & Kioti K9 Contest Clue #1
-
Ozonics Product Giveaway & Kioti K9 Contest Clue #4
-
Kioti K9 2400 UTV & Clues #2 & #3
-
Kioti K9 Contest 2018
-
Kioti Krazy Contest Winners Revisited and Hoover Tractor Giveaway Announcement
-
Heated Hunts
-
-
2018 Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway
-
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Book by Berwick Author Details Local Treasure Hunt
-
Heated Hunts Product Giveaway
-
Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter & SCI Dallas Prison Hunt Details
-
-
Youth Pheasant Hunt
-
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Intense Search for Missing Hunter Continues