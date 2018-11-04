Driver Charged After Deadly Crash in Carbon County

Posted 5:45 pm, November 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:43PM, November 4, 2018

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver is locked up after police say he fled the scene of a deadly crash in Carbon County.

Police say Ian Becker, 29, of Bethlehem, was speeding on South Lake Drive near Lake Harmony around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and crashed. Becker and the front-seat passenger ran off.

A back-seat passenger, James Boyle, 24, of Albrightsville, died at the scene.

Another man in the back seat was flown to the hospital.

Becker has been charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and other traffic violations. He is locked up in the Carbon County jail.

